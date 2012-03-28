(Changes headline, graphs one and two after ICE corrects data to show five-year high, not record.)

NEW YORK, March 28 The amount of cocoa stored at ICE Futures U.S. licensed warehouses exceeded 5.3 million bags on March 27, the highest in five years, and ICE spokesman said on Wednesday.

There were 5,304,005 bags reported by exchange warehouses on Tuesday, up 225,335 bags from the previous day. This is the hi ghest since May 2007 when stocks reached 5,361,642 b ags, ICE data showed.

ICE recently added certified cocoa stock to its daily report. On Tuesday, this stood at 454,993 bags. This number could fall sharply on April 2, when it will reflect the expiration of stocks that were certified in December.

Cocoa certification automatically expires after two delivery periods. For example, cocoa certified in December will only remain certified through March for delivery. The roughly 87,626 bags certified in March will remain certified through May for delivery on that contract.

This will leave potentially 367,731 bags to either be delivered or returned to warehouse stocks for recertification. (Reporting By Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)