ABIDJAN, April 20 Ivory Coast's overhaul of its cocoa sector has gotten a thumbs up from foreign partners offering debt relief, but exporters now abiding by the new system say it has placed them in a minefield of financial risk.

The reform, they say, may leave them with uncovered costs and thousands of tonnes of low-grade cocoa unsuitable for export, while still failing to improve the incomes of hundreds of thousands of struggling farmers.

The world's top grower of the main ingredient in chocolate, Ivory Coast launched the reform in November with the aim of raising farmgate prices to encourage growers to boost output and reinvest in their ageing and neglected plantations.

Under the program, which marked an end to a decade of liberalisation in the sector, Ivorian authorities are holding twice-daily auctions to forward-sell the bulk of the 2012/13 season's crop before it starts in October.

It will use the auctions to determine a benchmark price for the season, and will require that farmers get at least 50 percent of that price for the duration of the season.

The process hit obstacles early on, however, when buyers and exporters initially boycotted the auctions, claiming authorities had underestimated the real cost of bringing cocoa to port and that, without changes, the scale for reimbursing handling costs could saddle them with losses.

Government officials now say that, following several rounds of negotiations, authorities promised to resolve some exporter demands, the auctions are pushing ahead and the broader reform process is back on track.

"We are satisfied with how the auctions are now moving forward. Everyone is participating in them now. It's working well and without problems," said Emmanuel Ahoutou, principal private secretary to Finance Minister Charles Koffi Diby.

Ivory Coast's cocoa marketing body has declined to provide figures on volumes, price levels, or participation in the auction system, something exporters have said has made trading the market difficult.

The government of new president President Alassane Ouattara must show it is implementing the reform to secure an IMF-backed debt-relief accord, needed to free up money for reconstruction after a post-election civil war last year.

The world financial body is due to review progress before a final decision is taken, but in an important vote of confidence it declared last week that a deal would likely be completed by the end of June.

"The things that we identified as essential for the first six months have more or less been done. Setting up the new structures, putting the legal framework in place, and starting auctions: all of that is happening," IMF Resident Representative Wayne Camard told Reuters in an interview last week.

Ivory Coast is the largest cocoa grower in the world and produced a record 1.5 million tonnes last season despite the civil war, which cut off exports for months. Its biggest exporters include units of ADM, Cargill, Barry Callebault and Armajaro.

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS

While the broad strokes of the reform may now be largely settled, exporters and analysts say a host of details are still undermining confidence in the process.

"Concluding these debt deals is years behind schedule, and the IMF and the World Bank are under extraordinary pressure to get them out of the door. I don't think they are looking at the fine print," said Tedd George, head of agricultural research at Ecobank. "Right now (buyers and exporters) are engaged because they have little other option. But they are also negotiating hard behind the scenes to protect their interests."

Exporters claim that the scale used in calculating reimbursable handling costs remains unrealistic, and that higher quality standards for exportable beans could leave tonnes of cocoa languishing at dockside warehouses.

"Around 60 to 70 percent of the cocoa (produced in Ivory Coast) doesn't meet the quality standards they are demanding, which is 5 percent mold levels. We are asking for more tolerance on that side," said the head of an international export company, who asked not to be named.

The government has promised to study the complaints, but no revisions have yet been made.

Fears are also rising that the end result of the new system will not meet its intended target of raising farmer incomes - an outcome that could trigger farmer strikes and renewed smuggling while leaving plantations unrenovated.

"Based on current market levels you could be looking at a price (per kilogramme) just under 700 CFA francs ($1.40). It's going to be a shock to farmers," a buying manager for an international exporter told Reuters.

Analysts and exporters estimate that around 145,000 tonnes of this season's cocoa will be smuggled out of Ivory Coast by the end of April, mostly to Ghana where the government has fixed the farmgate price at around 1,000 CFA/kg ($2.00/kg).

Ivorian farmers have said they would be happy if the reform provided them with prices between 800 and 1,000 CFA/kg. ($1 = 499.0920 CFA francs) (Additional reporting by Ange Aboa and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and David Cowell)