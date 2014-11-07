ABIDJAN Nov 7 Cocoa arrivals from top grower Ivory Coast hit a record 1,742,878 tonnes during the 2013/14 season, according to revised data from the Coffee and Cocoa Council seen by Reuters on Friday.

The government had announced arrivals of 1,740,842 tonnes on Oct. 1, up from 1,440,514 tonnes the previous season. The new figure was the result of a revision including the final days of the 2013/14 season, which ended on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Joe Bavier)