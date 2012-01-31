* CGFCC chief says "satisfied", exporters say boycotted
* First auction took place at 1030 GMT as scheduled
* Forward sales a key part of cocoa sector overhaul
(Releads with boycott agreement)
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, Jan 31 Ivory Coast's reform of
its cocoa sector, vital for the country to obtain further debt
relief, began in confusion on Tuesday as the regulator hailed
the first forward-sales auction a success while exporters said
they had boycotted the event.
Ivory Coast held as scheduled a 1030 GMT auction of the
2012-13 crop which is the first step in a move by the top grower
away from a decade of liberalisation back to a price-regulated
sector aimed at guaranteeing its farmers a price floor.
But several leading exporters told Reuters on condition of
anonymity that they had followed through with a threat not to
take part in the electronic message-based auction because they
were unclear how key parts of the process were set.
"We met yesterday and agreed not to make bids today - and to
my knowledge no one has bid. We asked for more transparency in
the (auction) messaging system," said the director of a European
export house with offices in Abidjan.
Another director of an international export house said the
reform in its current shape, which sets a reference price for
the auction of 25-tonne lots and is based on a system of
estimated costs along the supply chain, was unworkable.
"We didn't make a bid at the auction this morning because
the last pricing scale proposed to us by the CGFCC (sector
management body) did not reflect the reality of the market or of
the costs. If we had taken part in this system we would be
running at a loss," the director said.
VERY SATISFIED
However Eric Koffi, head of CGFCC, said some bids had been
received and that his organisation was happy with the outcome of
the first auction, which was to be repeated later on Tuesday.
"We opened the messaging system as scheduled this morning
and we received offers for the cocoa on sale. We are very
satisfied with the first day and the first session," he told
Reuters. "I cannot give you any indications on the volume put on
sale but there were bids."
Implementing the cocoa sector reform is a priority for
President Alassane Ouattara's government not only because
hundreds of thousands of livelihoods depend on it but also
because it is a condition for more IMF-backed debt relief.
The first auctions are due to solicit bids for the
October-to-December period of the forthcoming season. Bids are
entered in local CFA franc currency for lots of a minimum 25
tonnes. Lots are then attributed to the highest bidders.
The CGFCC set a reference price of 1,190 CFA francs ($2.38)
per kg ($2,380 per tonne) for the 1030 GMT auction, industry
sources who logged on to the auction website said.
March cocoa traded on ICE at $2,319 a tonne at 1306
GMT, up 1.7 percent on the day.
The reference price is established according to a formula
tied to the previous close and subsequent opening level of the
cocoa futures market.
A group of exporters this month said they were seeking a
change to Ivory Coast's tax system on cocoa before participating
in the auctions, while several exporters told Reuters on Monday
they would not take part because they were still unclear about
aspects of the pricing scale to be used for the reform.
"There are still a bunch of companies who one might expect
to participate who are unhappy to participate, but I think that
will change over the next couple of months - either because
gradually the way the auction is run changes to suit them better
or the rules will be tweaked," said Jonathan Parkman, joint head
of agriculture at brokerage Marex Spectron.
"The risks of participating are enormous, you've got all
kinds of risk; financing risk for hedgers, you've got
counterparty risk. One might argue you can price them in but by
the time you do you've probably priced yourself out of a level
at which the Ivory Coast would be interested in selling."
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; Writing by
Mark John; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Anthony Barker)