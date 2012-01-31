* CGFCC chief says "satisfied", exporters say boycotted

* First auction took place at 1030 GMT as scheduled

* Forward sales a key part of cocoa sector overhaul (Releads with boycott agreement)

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, Jan 31 Ivory Coast's reform of its cocoa sector, vital for the country to obtain further debt relief, began in confusion on Tuesday as the regulator hailed the first forward-sales auction a success while exporters said they had boycotted the event.

Ivory Coast held as scheduled a 1030 GMT auction of the 2012-13 crop which is the first step in a move by the top grower away from a decade of liberalisation back to a price-regulated sector aimed at guaranteeing its farmers a price floor.

But several leading exporters told Reuters on condition of anonymity that they had followed through with a threat not to take part in the electronic message-based auction because they were unclear how key parts of the process were set.

"We met yesterday and agreed not to make bids today - and to my knowledge no one has bid. We asked for more transparency in the (auction) messaging system," said the director of a European export house with offices in Abidjan.

Another director of an international export house said the reform in its current shape, which sets a reference price for the auction of 25-tonne lots and is based on a system of estimated costs along the supply chain, was unworkable.

"We didn't make a bid at the auction this morning because the last pricing scale proposed to us by the CGFCC (sector management body) did not reflect the reality of the market or of the costs. If we had taken part in this system we would be running at a loss," the director said.

VERY SATISFIED

However Eric Koffi, head of CGFCC, said some bids had been received and that his organisation was happy with the outcome of the first auction, which was to be repeated later on Tuesday.

"We opened the messaging system as scheduled this morning and we received offers for the cocoa on sale. We are very satisfied with the first day and the first session," he told Reuters. "I cannot give you any indications on the volume put on sale but there were bids."

Implementing the cocoa sector reform is a priority for President Alassane Ouattara's government not only because hundreds of thousands of livelihoods depend on it but also because it is a condition for more IMF-backed debt relief.

The first auctions are due to solicit bids for the October-to-December period of the forthcoming season. Bids are entered in local CFA franc currency for lots of a minimum 25 tonnes. Lots are then attributed to the highest bidders.

The CGFCC set a reference price of 1,190 CFA francs ($2.38) per kg ($2,380 per tonne) for the 1030 GMT auction, industry sources who logged on to the auction website said.

March cocoa traded on ICE at $2,319 a tonne at 1306 GMT, up 1.7 percent on the day.

The reference price is established according to a formula tied to the previous close and subsequent opening level of the cocoa futures market.

A group of exporters this month said they were seeking a change to Ivory Coast's tax system on cocoa before participating in the auctions, while several exporters told Reuters on Monday they would not take part because they were still unclear about aspects of the pricing scale to be used for the reform.

"There are still a bunch of companies who one might expect to participate who are unhappy to participate, but I think that will change over the next couple of months - either because gradually the way the auction is run changes to suit them better or the rules will be tweaked," said Jonathan Parkman, joint head of agriculture at brokerage Marex Spectron.

"The risks of participating are enormous, you've got all kinds of risk; financing risk for hedgers, you've got counterparty risk. One might argue you can price them in but by the time you do you've probably priced yourself out of a level at which the Ivory Coast would be interested in selling." (Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Anthony Barker)