ABIDJAN May 14 Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast had sold forward more than 1.05 million tonnes of beans from its 2014/15 crop by the end of April, according to a source at the West African nation's finance ministry.

The success in auctioning off the harvest should allow the country's marketing board, the CCC, to raise the guaranteed farmer price to over 800 CFA francs ($1.67) per kilogramme for next season's main crop, he said. ($1=478.5730 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Greg Mahlich)