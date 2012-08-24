* Brazil has claimed cocoa lacked proper documents

* Incident has led to Brazilian ban on Ivorian cocoa

* Official says documents included fumigation certificate

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN, Aug 24 Ivory Coast inspected and certified two shipments of cocoa beans totaling 10,000 tonnes for export to Brazil, where officials say they arrived infested with insects, the West African nation's cocoa marketing board said on Friday.

Brazilian officials said earlier this month that the shipments, exported in July, lacked the usual documents showing they had been fumigated after loading into the ships' hulls in Ivory Coast.

Brazil's agriculture ministry said last week it had temporarily suspended imports from the world's top grower pending an Ivorian investigation.

"The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) would like to make clear that the offending shipments were definitely inspected and phytosanitary certificates were issued," the marketing board said in a statement.

A CCC official, who asked not to be named, confirmed that the documentation for the shipments included fumigation certificates.

"All the papers concerning fumigation exist. We really do not know what happened. Only investigations will allow us to determine who was responsible," the official said.

An inquiry involving the exporting firms, the CCC and Ivorian agriculture ministry as well as Brazilian authorities is currently under way to determine how the shipments became contaminated, the statement said.

"The fumigation of cocoa upon exportation is a legal obligation and a commercial necessity for registered coffee and cocoa exporters," the statement read.

"Not doing so would endanger not only the Ivorian export image but also their commercial efforts."

Neither Ivory Coast nor Brazil has released the names of the export and shipping companies involved.

Ivory Coast, which exported more than 1.5 million tonnes of cocoa during a record 2010/11 season, has called the infestation of the two shipments an "exceptional case".

Brazilian officials have also said there is no record that any previous shipments imported from Ivory Coast contained insects.

The CCC said on Friday that trade relations between the two countries had not been damaged by the incident.

Brazil's cocoa development agency, Ceplac, said there were four or five kinds of insects found in samples from the shipments, all of which were also common in Brazil. None were pests found on cocoa plantations or a threat to Brazil's own production.

The shipments have since been fumigated and were awaiting further testing last week to determine whether the level of infestation was below the threshold that restricts the cocoa's use or requires it to be incinerated.

Local media in Brazil reported that Nestle's Brazilian division was the buyer of 4,000 tonnes of the infested cocoa, while the remaining 6,000 tonnes had been purchased by U.S.-based food processor Cargill.

Brazil, the world's sixth-ranked cocoa producer, also imports around 60,000 tonnes of beans annually for processing into products for local consumption and export. The country was the No. 2 ranked producer until the early 1990s, when a fungal disease decimated production. (Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jane Baird)