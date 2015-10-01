By Ange Aboa
| YAMOUSSOUKRO
YAMOUSSOUKRO Oct 1 Local Ivorian cocoa
exporters have offered a deal to major trading houses aimed at
ending their boycott of government allocated international
supply contracts, company officials and documents indicated on
Thursday.
The Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC), Ivory Coast's sector
regulator, uses an electronic auction system to allow
international firms not present in the world's top cocoa grower
to purchase Ivorian cocoa.
Under a scheme to develop the domestic industry introduced
in the 2014/15 season, the CCC gave domestic exporters exclusive
control over those supply contracts, which are expected to
account for around 200,000 tonnes of cocoa this season.
However, major cocoa buyers have largely boycotted the
2015/16 international contracts, arguing that the local firms
lack the necessary capacity and financing.
Last month, the GNI group of domestic cocoa firms wrote to
trading houses to propose conditions it hoped would allay
concerns highlighted by the international companies.
"In this deal, each party knows in advance what they have to
do, and that should facilitate our relationships," said Ismael
Kone, CEO of Africa Sourcing, a local exporter and member of the
GNI.
Under the deal proposed by the GNI exporters, CIF, or "cost,
insurance and freight", contracts could be transformed into FOB,
or "free on board", agreements. Purchasers would choose delivery
destinations and would also be involved in overseeing quality
controls.
Kone said the GNI had contacted U.S. traders Cargill
and Archer Daniels Midland, Swiss firms ECOM
Trading and Barry Callebaut, France's Cemoi and
Singapore's Olam International.
"We ... signal our agreement on all of your submitted
propositions," Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate's West Africa General
Manager Lionel Soulard wrote in a response to GNI seen by
Reuters.
The positions of the other companies concerning the proposal
were not immediately known.
In an attempt to circumscribe the boycott, the CCC said last
month that it would resell at a discount to international buyers
around 200,000 tonnes of 2015/16 beans purchased by domestic
operators. However, many wary buyers continued to stay away.
The 2015/16 cocoa marketing season opened in Ivory Coast on
Thursday.
(Writing by Joe Bavier, editing by David Evans)