By Ange Aboa
SAN PEDRO, Ivory Coast, May 15 The government's
failure to dismantle extortion rackets run by police, soldiers
and customs agents is cutting into the profits of Ivory Coast's
cocoa growers and threatens to undermine a current major reform
of the sector, farmers say.
The world's top cocoa producer is emerging from a
decade-long political crisis that ended with a four-month civil
war last year.
Security is now improving and police and army roadblocks
that were commonly used to extort money from motorists during
the crisis years have been dismantled in most of the country.
But farmers in the southwestern cocoa heartland complain
that roadblocks remain in place along the region's main
transport routes, used to carry around half of the country's
total production to port, adding to the costs of transport.
Middlemen, growers say, have simply passed along the added
cost of the payments in the form of lower prices for farmers.
This in turn undermines efforts to ensure more predictable
incomes for growers, a cornerstone of the reform that is meant
to safeguard the sector's future.
"This racket has become a plague in our region and has led
to a loss of more than 35 percent of farmers' revenues. When you
ship out cocoa, there's a heavy price to pay before it reaches
the factory," said Jean-Baptiste Kouadio Yao, spokesman for
cocoa and coffee growers in the coastal region of Bas-Sassandra.
Spokesmen for the Ivorian police and army declined to
comment, saying the issue was sensitive and authorities were
looking into it.
Following more than a decade of cocoa sector liberalisation,
which saw farmer incomes fall despite production increases,
Ivory Coast launched the reform in November to ensure higher
prices for farmers so they will reinvest in ageing plantations.
Under the programme, Ivorian authorities are holding
twice-daily auctions to forward-sell the bulk of the 2012/13
season's crop before it starts in October.
It will use the auctions to determine a benchmark price for
the season, and will require that farmers get at least 50
percent of that price for the duration of the season.
REAL COSTS
Implementation of the reform got off to a slow start when
exporters boycotted the early offerings, saying authorities had
underestimated the real cost of bringing cocoa to port and that,
without changes, the scale for reimbursing handling costs could
saddle them with losses.
Negotiations are still underway between exporters and the
authorities over the scale, which the government says will be
announced before Sept. 15. But if the costs of illegal payments
at roadblocks are not factored in, farmers and middlemen say
enforcing minimum prices will be impossible.
"This new reform risks failing due to extortion, because no
one will respect the price if there are additional costs not
taken into account in the scale," said Karamoko Kone, spokesman
for the cocoa transporters and middlemen operating in the
regions of Soubre and Meagui.
"We pay between 100,000 and 150,000 CFA francs ($200
and$300) per truck to deliver to San Pedro (port). This must be
sorted out before the beginning of (price) stabilisation," he
said.
Agriculture Minister Coulibaly Sangafowa, who met farmers
and transporters during a visit to the region over the weekend,
said the problem had been discussed during the planning of the
reform.
"The stabilisation does not allow us to accommodate for
false costs, but this is a problem that we will deal with," he
said.
Meanwhile, Ivory Coast's new marketing board, the Cocoa and
Coffee Council, told farmers it is hoping to complement
government subsidies for improvements to rural roads with
additional private sector funding to lower transport costs.
"The amount of the subsidy for rehabilitating rural roads is
not large enough for a large number of roads. And so the CCC
will launch a public-private partnership with the private
sector," CCC director Toure Massandje Litse said.
Nationwide, around 75,000 km of rural roads need
refurbishment, according to the ministry of agriculture. About
2,000 km of those roads in cocoa-producing regions were repaired
in 2010.
($1 = 506.7650 CFA francs)
