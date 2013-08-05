ABIDJAN Aug 5 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,392,000 tonnes by August 4 since the start of the season in October, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 1,315,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season.

Exporters estimated around 9,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to the West African state's two ports of Abidjan and San Pedro between July 29 and August 4, equal to the same week last year. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Daniel Flynn)