ABIDJAN, Sept 17 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,687,600 tonnes by August 30, a source at cocoa sector regulator CCC said on Wednesday as harvest for the country's 2013/2014 season enters the last two weeks.

The regulator's figures showed that 63,442 tonnes of cocoa beans, the main ingredient in chocolate, were delivered August.

Exporters have revised their estimate for arrivals to 1,710,000 tonnes as of Sept. 14 from 1,772,000 reported on Monday, attributing the higher previous estimate to a double count of some delivery trucks at the port.

Ivory Coast abandoned a decade of liberalisation of the cocoa market in 2012 and decided to introduce sweeping reforms in the sector in order to boost farmers incomes and encourage investments in its ageing cocoa plantations by forward-selling its harvest.

A source at the country's finance ministry said some 1.3 million tonnes of its 2014/2015 cocoa harvest have been sold out of an expected 1.5 million tonnes by the end of August.

The government had already fixed guaranteed farmgate cocoa prices at 830 CFA Francs (1.6396 US dollar) for the 2014 / 2015 season.

The official also said that the government's scale of reimbursable costs to exporters, which covers expenses such as transport and transit tariffs, would be revised upward by 25 CFA francs (0.0494 US dollar) to meet operators' increasing costs. (1 US dollar = 506.2200 CFA franc)