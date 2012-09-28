ABIDJAN, Sept 28 Delfi Cocoa, a division of Singapore-based Petra Foods Ltd., joined a list of companies with a licence to export cocoa from top grower Ivory Coast for the 2012/2013 season due to start next week. A total of 76 exporters and cooperatives have been granted licences, down from 81 for the 2011/2012 season, according to a list of operators registered by the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) obtained by Reuters on Friday. The reduction was due to a decrease in the number of licensed cooperatives. Here is the full list of the firms, which are Ivorian unless otherwise stated: AFRECO ADM Cocoa Sifca-ADM Cocoa (U.S.) AGRICOM Armajaro Negoce (U.K.) Barry Callebaut (Switzerland) CAP BIO Partenaire2CICS AGRO Export *Cargill Cocoa (U.S.) Cargill West Africa (U.S.) *CEMOI (France) CEMOI Trading (France) *Choco Ivoire CINDURA CIPEXI-Continaf (Netherlands) Cocaf Ivoire-Noble (Singapore) COEX CONDICAF C.U.A DELFI Cocoa-PETRA FOODS (Singapore) GAD Continental DINCOMCI ETCCI GAD Continental CGTCI Green & Brown Commodities HELIOS Export Ivoire Compagnie de Cacao Ivoire Compagnie de Cacao Negoce Inter Agro Ivoire Cocoa Products IVCAO MIRAL NESTLE (Switzerland) NOVEL (Switzerland) Omni-Value Outspan-Olam (U.K) S3C *SIDCAO *SACO-Barry Callebaut (Switzerland) SIVECCO SOGIM SAF Cacao SDTMCI SIACO SONEMAT SUCDEN (France) TAN Ivoire TAFI Touton negoce (France) TROPICAO *UNICAO-ADM Cocoa (U.S) ZAMACOM-Ecom Trading (Switzerland) * grinders established in Ivory Coast Cooperatives CABF CAVG CAASI CACOCI CAGC CAGRAAS CAPODU CASAH CASBO CAY WANDA CAT Export CNEK COKAGNAN COOABAS COOPAAKK ECOOKIM ECOOPAD ECOOPANCI CAGO COOPAAI COOPABEM COOPADIS COOPAGY (Created by Ange Aboa; Editing by Joe Bavier)