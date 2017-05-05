ABIDJAN May 5 Ivory Coast and Ghana will work together to improve the organisation and sale of their cocoa, Presidents Alassane Ouattara and Nana Akufo-Addo said on Friday at the end of a summit.

The West African neighbours, the world's two biggest cocoa producers, will also improve coordination between their cocoa industry regulators, the presidents said in a statement. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by David Clarke)