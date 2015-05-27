ABIDJAN May 27 Cocoa processing in Ivory Coast, the world's top producer, is expected to dip this year as an increased export tax hits smaller grinders and other unfavourable conditions weighs on the sector, a research note by pan-African lender Ecobank said on Wednesday.

Total cocoa grindings in Ivory Coast are forecast at between 500,000 and 540,000 tonnes, compared with an all-time high of 570,000 tonnes last season, and far below the government target of half of the forecast 1.7 million tonnes output.

"The downturn in grindings reflects the unfavourable conditions weighing on the sector, especially changes to the fiscal regime over two years ago that led to a 25 percent increase in the export tax," Ecobank said.

As part of reforms in 2012, Ivory Coast abolished a 20-year-old tax break for local grinders. When it was repealed, the incentive equated to a 75 CFA franc ($0.12) per kilogramme reduction of the DUS, the main export tax.

Amid complaints from local processors, the government allocated to them half of this year's April-to-September mid-crop and launched efforts to negotiate new tax breaks to take effect in the 2015/16 season.

However Ecobank said talks over the new incentives had stalled, spawning pessimism among processors who say the uncertainty discourages investment in additional grinding capacity and could lead to stagnation in the sector.

Ecobank also cited the discount grinders get on mid-crop beans being reduced, making the beans more expensive.

Ivory Coast's top grinder is Swiss Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of industrial chocolate, which has about 27.5 percent of the Ivorian grinding market.

Others include Cargill at 17 percent, ADM with 12 percent followed by Cemoi and Singapore's Olam at around 10 percent each.

Ecobank said Olam's acquisition of ADM, which has stopped processing this season, could further cut overall grinding levels as it remains unclear if Olam will keep ADM's factory.

It said Sucso, which was processing for Cemoi, has shut down operations while Condicaf, which has an offtaker agreement with Transmar, was not grinding at full capacity due to high costs. ($1 = 602.8500 CFA francs) (Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams)