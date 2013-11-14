* Speculators take largest bull position since at least 2006

* Exporters struggle to meet demand despite healthy output

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

ABIDJAN, Nov 14 Cocoa buyers in top producer Ivory Coast are paying farmers well above a government-guaranteed minimum price to secure beans as demand from worried European traders outstrips supply, exporters and growers said.

Rebounding demand and expectations of a global deficit, however, have pushed speculators to take the largest bull position in cocoa futures and options since at least 2006, driving up world prices.

"The demand out of Europe is very strong, and production isn't able to keep up," said an exporter based at Ivory Coast's second port, San Pedro, asking not to be named.

"We don't have a clear view beyond January. We're hearing there won't be enough cocoa. We're forced to cover the long term by buying more beans than we did this time last season," he said.

Ivory Coast's output accounts for nearly 40 percent of global cocoa production.

Its 2013/14 cocoa season opened on Oct. 2 with the government fixing a guaranteed minimum farmgate price of 750 CFA francs ($1.53) per kg for the October-to-March main crop.

"We've been paying a farmgate of 810 CFA francs per kilo for a week now, compared with 760 to 790 CFA in October," said the purchasing manager for a European exporter based in the western town of Soubre.

Arrivals at Ivorian ports are currently well ahead of last season's levels, with exporters estimating that around 270,000 tonnes of cocoa were delivered to the ports by Nov. 10, up from 192,000 tonnes in the same period last year.

Nevertheless, the purchasing manager said he was not optimistic he would be able to satisfy his clients.

"They are pressuring us to hit a certain tonnage, and I'm not sure there is enough cocoa. As soon as our containers arrive in San Pedro, it all goes straight to Europe," he said.

There were also worries that beans harvested later in the season might fall short of government export standards, pushing bean exporters to commit heavily to purchasing early-season cocoa.

A number of farmers said they believed fears of a poor Ivorian harvest from January were justified.

"There won't be enough cocoa after December. In this area, the trees haven't produced much," said farmer and cooperative manager Denis Alla in the western region of Bouafle.

Meanwhile in the coastal region of San Pedro, farmers said exporters and grinders were worried by the large bean volumes leaving the bush there.

"Many more pods are now ripe compared with last season," said farmer Labbe Zoungrana. "In general, when the cocoa is very abundant in the first three months of the harvest, there's a big drop after."

($1 = 489.3560 CFA francs) (Reporting By Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Jane Baird)