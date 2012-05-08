* Midcrop harvesting picking up, quality improving
* Some beans being smuggled into Ghana, farmers say
ABIDJAN May 8 Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory
Coast's principal growing regions rose last week, as demand grew
due to improved bean quality and smuggling to neighboring Ghana,
farmers and buyers said on Tuesday.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, has seen a slow
start to its mid-crop, which is usually marketed from early
April to September. A five-month dry spell that lasted until
March dealt a setback to pod development and has delayed
harvesting.
The small deliveries that have arrived at the ports of
Abidjan and San Pedro so far have met high rates of rejection
due to small bean size and high acidity.
Mid-crop harvesting is expected to pick up gradually this
month, and farmers say the first new beans are now starting to
leave the bush.
In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the cocoa
belt, farmers said the average price was about 650 CFA francs
($1.29) per kg, up from 550 CFA francs to 600 CFA the previous
week as buyers rushed in to snatch up beans as quality improved.
"The beans coming out of the bush are getting larger and
larger. The available amounts will grow in the weeks to come,
because some farmers are now harvesting. The buyers are in a
hurry to get their cocoa, and there are more and more of them,"
said Lazere Ake, who farms near Soubre.
In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a
quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers said farmgate
prices rose to between 550 CFA and 600 CFA, from 500 CFA to 550
CFA francs the week before as demand grew but supply remained
tight.
"The prices are going up because there is not enough cocoa
yet whereas demand is becoming strong. Some merchants think
buying will really get going by the middle of the month. They're
continuing to stock in order to resell at higher prices in a few
weeks," said Attoungbre Kouame, who farms in Daloa.
In the coastal region of Sassandra, farmers said the average
price climbed to between 550 CFA francs and 575 CFA, from
between 500 CFA to 525 CFA the week before as improved quality
encouraged the movement of cocoa to the nearby port of San
Pedro.
"There have been plenty of loads heading to San Pedro. We
heard that the price at the port was around 750 francs," said
farmer Edmond Ezan.
In the eastern region of Abengourou, near the border with
the world's second-largest cocoa producer, Ghana, farmers said
smuggling was supporting prices. Farmers said buyers from Ghana,
which has a government mandated farmgate price of around 1,000
CFA per kg, were paying around 800 CFA with local buyers
offering 650 CFA.
"The cocoa is continuing to be sold in Ghana without any
problems. The price from the Ghanaians is a good one," said
Lambert Aka, who farms in northern Abengourou, known for the
high quality of its beans.
"The beans are coming out of the bush little by little, and
I think that most end up being sold in Ghana," he said.
($1 = 502.6880 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and
Alison Birrane)