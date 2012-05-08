* Midcrop harvesting picking up, quality improving

* Some beans being smuggled into Ghana, farmers say

ABIDJAN May 8 Farmgate cocoa prices in Ivory Coast's principal growing regions rose last week, as demand grew due to improved bean quality and smuggling to neighboring Ghana, farmers and buyers said on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, has seen a slow start to its mid-crop, which is usually marketed from early April to September. A five-month dry spell that lasted until March dealt a setback to pod development and has delayed harvesting.

The small deliveries that have arrived at the ports of Abidjan and San Pedro so far have met high rates of rejection due to small bean size and high acidity.

Mid-crop harvesting is expected to pick up gradually this month, and farmers say the first new beans are now starting to leave the bush.

In the western region of Soubre, in the heart of the cocoa belt, farmers said the average price was about 650 CFA francs ($1.29) per kg, up from 550 CFA francs to 600 CFA the previous week as buyers rushed in to snatch up beans as quality improved.

"The beans coming out of the bush are getting larger and larger. The available amounts will grow in the weeks to come, because some farmers are now harvesting. The buyers are in a hurry to get their cocoa, and there are more and more of them," said Lazere Ake, who farms near Soubre.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of Ivory Coast's national output, farmers said farmgate prices rose to between 550 CFA and 600 CFA, from 500 CFA to 550 CFA francs the week before as demand grew but supply remained tight.

"The prices are going up because there is not enough cocoa yet whereas demand is becoming strong. Some merchants think buying will really get going by the middle of the month. They're continuing to stock in order to resell at higher prices in a few weeks," said Attoungbre Kouame, who farms in Daloa.

In the coastal region of Sassandra, farmers said the average price climbed to between 550 CFA francs and 575 CFA, from between 500 CFA to 525 CFA the week before as improved quality encouraged the movement of cocoa to the nearby port of San Pedro.

"There have been plenty of loads heading to San Pedro. We heard that the price at the port was around 750 francs," said farmer Edmond Ezan.

In the eastern region of Abengourou, near the border with the world's second-largest cocoa producer, Ghana, farmers said smuggling was supporting prices. Farmers said buyers from Ghana, which has a government mandated farmgate price of around 1,000 CFA per kg, were paying around 800 CFA with local buyers offering 650 CFA.

"The cocoa is continuing to be sold in Ghana without any problems. The price from the Ghanaians is a good one," said Lambert Aka, who farms in northern Abengourou, known for the high quality of its beans.

"The beans are coming out of the bush little by little, and I think that most end up being sold in Ghana," he said. ($1 = 502.6880 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and Alison Birrane)