ABIDJAN, July 30 The world's top cocoa producer
Ivory Coast has forward sold some 1.3 million tonnes of its
2015/2016 harvest, accounting for roughly three-quarters of the
forecast crop of 1.7 million tonnes, finance ministry sources
said on Thursday.
The West African nation's cocoa season is due to start on
October 1. Following a 2011 reform of the sector, the government
decided to forward sell the bulk of the harvest through a
messaging system.
"Our forward sales are at 1.3 million tonnes as of July 15,"
one source at the finance ministry said, adding that the sales
were running ahead of schedule.
The 2011 reform also aimed at generating more revenues for
farmers by guaranteeing a fixed farmgate price paid to growers
at the start of each season.
For the 2015/16 season, the farmgate cocoa price has been
increased to 1,000 CFA francs ($1.67) per kg of beans from 850
CFA francs the previous season due to higher world cocoa prices,
another source said.
($1 = 600.4700 CFA francs)
