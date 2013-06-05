* Smuggling had been largely stamped out during main crop

* High mid-crop price, poor quality hindering buying

* Smuggled volumes still relatively small, but could rise

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN, June 5 Cocoa smuggling is back on the rise from top grower Ivory Coast after an 8-month lull as a high guaranteed farmer price for the April-to-September mid-crop has dampened interest from traders, forcing farmers in need of cash to sell to illegal operators.

The activity is being exacerbated by a large mid-crop which, due to dry weather in the early months of this year, has seen higher levels of undersized beans than in previous seasons.

Ivory Coast abandoned a decade of sector liberalisation this season and forward sold the bulk of its 2012/13 harvest in order to fix a guaranteed price for farmers of 725 CFA francs ($1.44) per kg for the main crop.

The fixed price, which replaced a system of spot buying and was largely respected by the country's merchants during the main crop, helped clamp down on smuggling that had become rampant over the previous decade.

The marketing board, the CCC, said in April that while illegal trafficking had not completely disappeared during the main crop, the smuggled volumes were insignificant.

However, a smaller than expected discount - fixed at a maximum of 30 CFA francs per kg for bean exporters and 70 CFA francs per kg for local processors - on the export price of less valuable mid-crop beans has caused a slump in purchasing.

A lack of buyers and a reluctance by many farmers to sell to merchants who are now regularly undercutting the government-guaranteed price has left an abundance of beans in the bush.

Exporters said some of those stocks are now seeping across the borders.

"Our office in Ghana confirmed this ... We are seeing small quantities that are being sent across regularly for the past few weeks," an official with a major European soft commodities trading company told Reuters.

The purchasing manager of an Abidjan-based exporter confirmed the reports of smuggling.

"There's smuggling into Ghana. We can't quantify it for the moment. But towards Liberia, there are fairly regular convoys according to our information," he said.

Traders expect mid-crop output to hit around 400,000 tonnes this season, up from an average of 361,000 tonnes produced over the previous five seasons, according to ICCO data.

Company officials contacted by Reuters said the amounts leaving the country illegally remained relatively small. But with bean exporters reluctant to buy and many local processors - the principal purchasers of the mid-crop - soon expected to reach capacity, some traders believe it will increase.

"We think there are still 150,000 tonnes of the mid-crop that have not yet been sold, so a part of that could easily be transferred to Ghana," said one European trader.

Farmers said the recent increase in smuggling was also linked to the small size of this season's mid-crop beans, many of which do not meet minimum standards for export.

"All the cocoa that we bring to the port of Abidjan is rejected because the exporters say the beans are too small. So what are we supposed to do?" said Joseph Amani, who farms in the Abengourou region near the border with Ghana. ($1 = 501.8220 CFA francs) (Additional reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly in Abidjan and Sarah McFarlane in London; Writing by Joe Bavier)