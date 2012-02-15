* Both sides say not willing to budge
* Dispute over plantation-to-port transport cost allowance
* Exporters say proposal barely a third of real cost
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Talks on Ivory Coast's sweeping
cocoa reform plan have stalled between leading export firms and
authorities over its proposed allowance for transport costs,
sources from both sides said on Wednesday.
The top grower nation's overhaul of the cocoa sector is
meant to provide farmers a price floor to encourage investment
and is also a vital step for the war-scarred West African state
to get more relief on its foreign debt.
Exporters said a series of meetings over the plan since last
week had yielded only a few points of agreement. A vital
sticking point is a schedule of costs that exporters say
underestimates the real cost of moving cocoa from plantation to
port and could leave them holding the bag.
"They don't want to move and we don't either," a government
official taking part in the talks told Reuters on Wednesday,
asking not to be named. "We set a deadline for the talks for the
end of this month, because we can't discuss this indefinitely."
Ivory Coast is seeking to ensure farmers receive 50 to 60
percent of the market price for their cocoa by selling forward
supply contracts, after years of complaints from growers that
they were not making enough money to properly take care of their
plantations.
But exporters said the programme could lose them money.
"There is no solution and no one is budging concerning the
schedule," said the director of a European export firm based in
Abidjan. "The CGFCC (regulator) has undervalued the charges, and
if that stays the same, we're all going to fail next season."
Analysts have said ageing trees and a failure to counter
pests and disease could threaten Ivory Coast's long-term cocoa
production, choking off the country's main revenue earner. The
country produced a record 1.5 million tonnes of cocoa last
season, more than a third of global supply.
The reform is also a condition for debt relief under the
World Bank/IMF Heavy Indebted Poor Country scheme, which could
help Ivory Coast recover from a post-election civil war.
SAY THIRD OF REAL COST
Several main exporters have boycotted an electronic auction
system launched by Ivory Coast in January for forward selling
the 2012-13 crop, increasing the risk the system will fail. The
auction system was the reform effort's first major step.
"We are businessmen and we don't want to lose money on our
investments. The current system of sales offered by the CGFCC is
too risky," said another director of an international export
firm, asking not to be named.
Exporters said the government-set schedule provided an
allowance for plantation-to-port transport that was barely a
third of the real cost.
"There are charges including extortion by the military at
roadblocks, by unions and police and customs that add to the
cost," said the export firm director.
"We need to consider all of this in the scale and set a fair
and realistic cost, but this is not happening and we will not
participate in an auction if the scale is not clarified for
everyone."
World Bank officials said this month the country's reform
effort was "on the right track".
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis, editing by Jane Baird)