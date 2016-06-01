(Adds more quotes, details)
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, June 1 Ivory Coast will propose tax
breaks to locally based cocoa grinders ranging from 40 to 70 CFA
francs ($0.07 to $0.12) per kilogram of beans as it seeks to
boost processing capacity, a senior finance ministry official
said on Wednesday.
The West African nation is the world's top cocoa producer as
well as the leading processor of cocoa beans and is aiming to
grind half of its production domestically by 2020. It currently
processes around a third of its output.
"What we're going to do is propose 40 to 70 CFA francs per
kilo to the different grinders based upon their installed
grinding capacity," the official, who works on the ministry's
cocoa portfolio and who declined to be named, told Reuters.
He said the government had already approved the measure and
must now discuss the tax breaks with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Ivory Coast is currently subject
to an IMF programme.
The official said the marketing board, the Coffee and Cocoa
Council (CCC), would also reserve 60 percent of the
April-to-September mid-crop harvest for grinders, up from 50
percent currently.
The CCC will also propose a system of forward sales reserved
for grinders.
The government scrapped a 20-year-old regime of tax breaks
for processors at the start of the 2012/13 season. Companies
have been in talks with the CCC for the last two years to settle
on a new scheme that would reward firms that grind locally.
"We estimate the investments required to increase capacity
from 30-35 percent to 50 percent of production between 2016 and
2020 at 500 billion CFA francs," the finance ministry official
said.
"The companies already present in the country are ready to
do it and new ones are also interested, but they are waiting for
the tax framework to be made known."
The government of President Alassane Ouattara, which has
overseen a rapid economic recovery in the wake of a decade of
turmoil that ended with a civil war in 2011, is seeking to
create jobs and add value to its leading export.
Ivory Coast's 12 local grinders possess installed processing
capacity of 720,000 tonnes annually, but most facilities run at
60 to 80 percent of capacity.
Swiss firm Barry Callebaut, Singapore's Olam
International, U.S.-based Cargill and
France's Cemoi are the largest bean processors based in Ivory
Coast.
($1 = 587.2500 CFA francs)
