ABIDJAN Nov 14 Light rains mixed with sunny spells last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions strengthened the prospect for a main crop, which is expected to exceed last season's, farmers said on Monday.

The rain should help flowers and small pods develop and improve the size of the October-to-March main crop but farmers are watching for the arrival of the dry harmattan wind that will play a key role in determining the main crop's size.

The harmattan sweeps down from the Sahara for a variable period between December and March. When strong, it causes a sharp drop in humidity and reduces crop yields in Ivory Coast, which is the world's top cocoa producer.

"Each week we have at least one rain. Things are looking good for a longer and more abundant harvest than last year," said Amara Kone, who farms in the western region of Duekoue.

"The harvest will be plentiful until the end of the year because the trees carry lots of big pods," he said.

In the western region of Soubre, at the heart of the cocoa belt, farmers reported a similar story.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of national output, farmers said that if the harmattan starts soon it would damage the flowers currently on the trees.

"The yield is good but if the harmattan starts early lots of the flowers will dry out and fall from the trees, which will reduce the harvest, said Koffi Konan, who farms on the outskirts of the town of Daloa.

Farmers said growing conditions were good in the southern regions of Aboisso, Agboville and Divo and in the western region of Gagnoa.