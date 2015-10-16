UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 16 Olam is forecasting there will be a global cocoa deficit of 150,000 tonnes in the 2015/16 season, chief operating officer of the company's cocoa unit Amit Suri said on Friday.
Suri said dry weather in top producing region West Africa was a concern as crops developed.
"The two major factors are the main crop settings in Ivory Coast and Ghana and that we're seeing grind grow by 2 percent because last year's minus 4 percent overshot consumption," he told Reuters.
"We are not factoring in a growth in consumption this year," he added, noting this was due to macroeconomic factors including slowing growth in China and emerging markets. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Nigel Hunt; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.