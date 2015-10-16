BRIEF-Air Canada announces renewal of shareholder rights plan
* Air canada - renewed rights plan includes amendments to take into consideration changes to take-over bid rules that came into force in canada on may 9, 2016
LONDON Oct 16 Archer Daniels Midland Co. said on Friday it had completed the sale of its global cocoa business to Olam International.
The company said the sale was valued at $1.2 billion, subject to the finalisation of post-closing adjustments. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pravin Char)
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review