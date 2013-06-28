* Butter ratios traded at 2.03-2.10 times London
* ADM's plan to sell cocoa business watched closely
* Powder prices edge up
By Lewa Pardomuan
JAKARTA, June 28 Cocoa butter changed hands at
their highest ratios since 2009 this week as chocolate makers
rebuilt stocks, while seasonal demand from Asia lifted the price
of powder, dealers said on Friday.
A plan by Archer Daniels Midland Co to sell its
cocoa division also supported the butter market as it helped
create concerns over supply in coming months. Butter gives
chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture.
Butter stood at ratios of 2.03 to 2.10 times London futures , versus 2.03-2.05 times two weeks ago. The ratios have
rallied to the current level after grindings in Asia slipped
nearly 11 percent in the first quarter on falling margins.
Butter prices are determined by multiplying the ratio, a
value set by grinders, with London or New York cocoa futures.
"Demand is coming in but buyers have been buying butter in
small volumes. I don't see many people signing contracts for
next year's delivery, or I would say there are not many sellers
who are willing to do that," said a dealer in Singapore.
"But people are talking about slow grindings and I believe
the ADM news has also some impact on the market. I am sure
whoever buys the company could cut grindings."
A sale of ADM's cocoa division, one of the world's largest
and estimated to be worth $2 billion, would be the second major
deal in the industry in just over six months. It is also a sign
the firm is focusing on expanding its footprint in the grains
sector.
The move comes as Swiss company Barry Callebaut,
the world's largest industrial chocolate maker, finalises its $1
billion acquisition of Petra Foods' cocoa operations,
tightening its grip on the global cocoa market.
"We sold butter at ratios of 2.10 for the second half of
this year, and there are also a lot of inquiries coming in for
next year. In my chart, that's the highest ratios since July
2009," said another dealer in Singapore.
"It's driven by fears of industry consolidation and, of
course, there's also pure demand."
Chocolate sales normally surge in the main consumer regions
of Europe and North America at the time of major festivals such
as Christmas, Valentine's Day and Easter.
Cocoa powder was quoted as high as $2,500 a tonne from as
low as $1,900 two weeks ago, with demand coming from India,
China and particularly the Middle East ahead of the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan in July.
Cocoa beans are ground to produce roughly equal parts of
butter and powder, which is used to make cakes, biscuits and
drinks.
WEEK AHEAD
Cocoa butter could stay at multi-year highs next week as
chocolate makers cover stocks but the powder market is likely to
be volatile because of ample supply.
"But at least for us, powder prices have stabilised at
between $2,050 and $2,150. It's not a big range quoted by others
at between $2,000 and $2,500," said the second dealer.