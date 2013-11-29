* Prompt butter ratios offered at 2.60-2.80 times ratios

* Powder prices rise to as high as $1,600 a tonne (Adds technicals)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Asian cocoa butter ratios for prompt delivery edged down this week after chocolate makers met their year-end requirements, but grinders struck deals to sell powder to a few buyers, dealers said on Friday.

When ground, cocoa beans yield roughly equal parts butter, which gives chocolate its melt-in-the-mouth texture, and powder - used in cakes, biscuits and drinks. Butter prices are set by multiplying London and New York cocoa futures prices <0#LCC:> <0#CC:> by the ratio.

Butter was offered at ratios of 2.60 times London futures for December delivery, down from 2.80 last week. But some grinders were still quoting butter at 2.80, a seven-year high last seen in mid-October, citing tight supply.

"I think there's no butter at all for the spot month. In my opinion, if you ask around, even supply for the first quarter of next year is also tight," said a dealer in Singapore.

"I think the reason why the ratios are falling is because chocolate makers are trying to talk it down. And of course, people are also talking about powder prices going up in order to cut the butter ratios."

Since the two products often move in opposite directions, a rise in powder prices could pressure butter ratios.

Powder prices climbed as high as $1,600 a tonne from $1,450 last week after chocolate makers, who had delayed their purchases, returned to the physical market. The current price, however, was still far below $4,000 a tonne in January.

Butter ratios have jumped to multi-year highs in Asia, Europe and the United States as chocolate makers replenished stocks and grinders cut capacity due to the year's sluggish market and high powder inventory.

Ratios for January to March delivery were little changed at 2.50 to 2.60 times London futures.

"The main reason why the butter ratios have come down is the rising price of powder. Those who still have stocks for prompt shipment will be offering butter at 2.60. It's a very good price," said another dealer in Singapore.

Chocolate sales normally surge in the main consumer regions of Europe and North America during Christmas, Valentine's Day and Easter.

WEEK AHEAD

Dealers expect demand for powder to keep prices at the current level, while butter for next year's delivery will also be steady as chocolate makers rebuild stocks. (Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)