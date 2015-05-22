KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Malaysia's Cocoaland Holdings Bhd, a food and beverage company, said on Friday it had received a takeover offer from a unit of Navis Asia Fund.

The company received a "non-binding indicative offer" on May 22 for Navis Asia BII Management Company Ltd to acquire all of its assets and liabilities, Cocoaland said in an announcement to the stock exchange regulator.

The offer will be evaluated on Monday by the company's board of directors. It did not specify a value for the offer.

Shares in Cocoaland were suspended from Friday afternoon and will resume trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of 353.5 million ringgit ($98.7 million).

($1 = 3.5820 ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Mark Potter)