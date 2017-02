SYDNEY Dec 16 Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil said it expected reported net profit to slip by 0.5 percent in the second half, hurt by a translation of offshore earnings.

The firm forecast significant profit after tax of A$60 million ($59.55 million) for 2011 after the sale of its stake in Pacific Beverages and charges for restructure of a unit. ($1 = 1.0076 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)