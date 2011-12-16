(Corrects headline)

SYDNEY Dec 16 Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil said it expected reported net profit to rise 4.5 percent in the second half with volumes picking up after the central bank began cutting rates in November.

The company forecast a significant profit after tax of A$60 million ($59.55 million) for 2011 after the sale of its stake in Pacific Beverages and charges for restructuring of a unit.

($1 = 1.0076 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)