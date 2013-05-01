May 1 - U.S. green car startup Coda Holdings Inc filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after selling just
100 of its all-electric sedans, another example of
battery-powered vehicles' failure to break into the mass market.
The filing with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will allow
the Los Angeles company to exit the auto sector and refocus on
energy storage, a far less capital-intensive business. The
company uses the same technology it used in cars to build
systems for utilities and building operators to store power.
A group of lenders led by Fortress Investment Group LLC
plan to extend debtor-in-possession financing and will
seek to acquire the company for $25 million through the
bankruptcy process, Coda said in a statement.
Coda launched its five-passenger electric car in California
a year ago, delivering a range of 125 miles (201 km) on a single
charge. The $37,250 vehicle was criticized for its no-frills
styling, and its short history also included a recall due to
faulty airbags.
Consumers have been slow to gravitate toward electric
vehicles (EVs) as a result of their high cost, and fears about
their driving range.
Just three years ago Coda was one of an emerging crop of
California startups including Fisker Automotive and Tesla Motors
Inc seeking to build emission-free electric cars to
appeal to mass-market consumers.
Investors poured money into the sector, and Coda raised $300
million in equity from backers including Aeris Capital, Limited
Brands Chief Executive Les Wexner, and former U.S. Treasury
Secretary Henry Paulson. The company, however, in 2012 withdrew
its request for $334 million in federal loans like the ones
Fisker and Tesla received.
As the allure of EVs faded, Coda struggled to secure new
private funding. Last year, Coda sought to raise $150 million
but clinched just $22 million, according to a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Tesla has put thousands of cars on the road, but Fisker is
considering a bankruptcy filing. Fisker's lithium-ion battery
maker, A123 Systems Inc, filed for bankruptcy late last year.
General Motors and Nissan Motor Co also
invested heavily in electric vehicles, but sales have lagged
hopes.
Coda has about 40 active employees and expects to recall 50
furloughed workers. Emerald Capital Advisors is advising Coda on
its restructuring, and Houlihan Lokey is its investment banker.