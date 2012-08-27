Aug 27 Privately held electric-vehicle maker Coda Automotive is recalling 78 of its sedans in the United States due to a potential side-airbag issue, U.S. safety regulators said.

In a crash, the side curtain airbags may fail to deploy, said regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Coda is a start-up company based in southern California that thus far has produced one model, the Coda four-door, five-passenger sedan. Coda, according to its website, has four dealers, three in southern California and one in Silicon Valley.

The company said that Coda owners can come to one of its dealers for a free repair of the airbags.

(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)