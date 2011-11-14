(Corrects first paragraph to make clear that Codelco lawsuit aims to prevent further stake sales, not cancel Anglo stake sale to Mitsubishi. A corrected version follows)

SANTIAGO Nov 14 Chilean copper giant Codelco [CODEL.UL] said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit in a Chilean appeals court against Anglo American (AAL.L) in a bid to prevent the global miner from selling further stakes in southern properties Codelco was looking to buy into.

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors on Wednesday when it announced that it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion. The move signaled an aggressive stance in negotiations with Codelco, the world's top copper producer.

Codelco insists it has a 49 percent option in Anglo American Sur, while Anglo says that has been reduced to 24.5 percent after the surprise stake sale. (Reporting by Eric Lopez. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Andrea Evans)