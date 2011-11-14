(Corrects to make clear Codelco lawsuit aims to prevent further stake sales, not cancel Anglo stake sale to Mitsubishi. A corrected version follows)

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO Nov 14 Chilean copper giant Codelco on Monday filed a lawsuit against Anglo American (AAL.L) in a bid to prevent the global miner from selling further stakes in southern properties Codelco was looking to buy into.

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors on Wednesday when it announced that it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion. [ID:nL5E7MA1D6]

Codelco is the world's No.1 copper producer and is wholly owned by the Chilean government.

Codelco [CODEL.UL] insists it still has an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, while Anglo (AAL.L) says that potential stake has been reduced to 24.5 percent after the stake sale to Mitsubishi.

Codelco said the suit it filed in a Chilean appeals court in Santiago seeks to halt any further sale of stakes in Anglo's southern Chilean properties.

Below are four possible paths the dispute over the option could take:

ANGLO AMERICAN WINS LEGAL BATTLE

Several legal experts say the 2002 contract between Anglo and state-owned ENAMI, which sold the option to Codelco in 2008, favors Anglo's stance.

"There is a right to buy... for up to a maximum so that when the stake bought by ENAMI (or whatever state-owned company it then sells the option to), when added to any stake owned by a third company not related to Anglo... doesn't exceed the 49 percent of the total at the time of the purchase," the 2002 contract reads.

Anglo argues that as Mitsubishi now owns 24.5 percent of the properties, Codelco can only buy up to 24.5 percent.

"It seems Anglo's position is the one closest to what the contract stipulates," said Jose Antonio Gaspar, lawyer and professor at the Universidad Diego Portales in Santiago. "This could end up being a defeat for Codelco in Chilean courts."

Both Codelco and the Chilean government risk discrediting themselves if local courts, widely seen as independent from the executive, rule in favor of Anglo's interpretation of the contract.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain and Mining Minister Hernan de Solminihac have said they back the state company's stance.

CODELCO WINS LEGAL BATTLE

Codelco maintains it has the right to buy up to 49 percent of Anglo's southern Chilean properties, which include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration.

The state company is relying on the Chilean legal concept of "good faith," arguing that Anglo violated the option contract by "preemptively selling" part of its assets with the intention of blocking Codelco's purchase option.

As Codelco in October announced it intended to exercise the option and Anglo in November declared its stake sale to Mitsubishi, Codelco says the London-listed miner acted in "bad faith."

But experts say the concept of "good faith" is nebulous -- and could even work against Codelco. "Good faith is a general concept," said Gaspar of Universidad Diego Portales. "It could just be the correct application of the contract."

Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez said a legal battle could take up to four years to resolve.

EXTRAJUDICIAL AGREEMENT

Anglo has said it is keen to avoid a potentially lengthy and costly legal battle and has said it is open to talking. While Codelco announced on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Anglo, some say there is a possibility that once tempers cool it could drop its suit and the two mining giants could hash out on an extrajudicial agreement.

Codelco still has the option to buy 24.5 percent of the coveted properties, and Anglo has highlighted that stake remains available.

"There's 24.5 percent left still. We haven't done anything with that part yet," Anglo's Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll told newspaper Diario Financiero's Friday edition. [ID:nN1E7AA0QI]

Codelco's $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui & Co, meant to allow the state firm to exercise its Anglo option, gives it the right, but not the obligation, to pay off part of the loan extended by Mitsui via the sale of an indirect stake of half the shares in Anglo Sur acquired. [ID:nN1E79B0IU]

If, as Codelco had originally intended, it exercised its 49 percent option, and then sold half of the assets to Mitsui, it would be left with 24.5 percent -- exactly what Anglo has said remains available to the state miner.

It remains unclear if Codelco could both exercise its option for 24.5 percent of the stake and go through with the lawsuit lodged against the global miner.

ANGLO DIGS IN AND SELLS REMAINING STAKE

It also remains to be seen if Anglo American ultimately opts to sell the remaining 24.5 percent stake it says Codelco is still eligible to buy -- which it has said it has the right to do.

"We are free to sell any percentage of our shares in AAS at any time. We evaluated and continue to evaluate various alternatives," Anglo's Carroll has said. (Editing by Simon Gardner and Bob Burgdorfer)