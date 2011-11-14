(Corrects to make clear Codelco lawsuit aims to prevent
further stake sales, not cancel Anglo stake sale to Mitsubishi.
A corrected version follows)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO Nov 14 Chilean copper giant Codelco
on Monday filed a lawsuit against Anglo American (AAL.L) in a
bid to prevent the global miner from selling further stakes in
southern properties Codelco was looking to buy into.
Anglo shocked Codelco and investors on Wednesday when it
announced that it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern
Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)
for $5.4 billion. [ID:nL5E7MA1D6]
Codelco is the world's No.1 copper producer and is wholly
owned by the Chilean government.
Codelco [CODEL.UL] insists it still has an option to buy a
49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, while Anglo (AAL.L)
says that potential stake has been reduced to 24.5 percent
after the stake sale to Mitsubishi.
Codelco said the suit it filed in a Chilean appeals court
in Santiago seeks to halt any further sale of stakes in Anglo's
southern Chilean properties.
Below are four possible paths the dispute over the option
could take:
ANGLO AMERICAN WINS LEGAL BATTLE
Several legal experts say the 2002 contract between Anglo
and state-owned ENAMI, which sold the option to Codelco in
2008, favors Anglo's stance.
"There is a right to buy... for up to a maximum so that
when the stake bought by ENAMI (or whatever state-owned company
it then sells the option to), when added to any stake owned by
a third company not related to Anglo... doesn't exceed the 49
percent of the total at the time of the purchase," the 2002
contract reads.
Anglo argues that as Mitsubishi now owns 24.5 percent of
the properties, Codelco can only buy up to 24.5 percent.
"It seems Anglo's position is the one closest to what the
contract stipulates," said Jose Antonio Gaspar, lawyer and
professor at the Universidad Diego Portales in Santiago. "This
could end up being a defeat for Codelco in Chilean courts."
Both Codelco and the Chilean government risk discrediting
themselves if local courts, widely seen as independent from the
executive, rule in favor of Anglo's interpretation of the
contract.
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Finance Minister Felipe
Larrain and Mining Minister Hernan de Solminihac have said they
back the state company's stance.
CODELCO WINS LEGAL BATTLE
Codelco maintains it has the right to buy up to 49 percent
of Anglo's southern Chilean properties, which include the
flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the
Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito
exploration.
The state company is relying on the Chilean legal concept
of "good faith," arguing that Anglo violated the option
contract by "preemptively selling" part of its assets with the
intention of blocking Codelco's purchase option.
As Codelco in October announced it intended to exercise the
option and Anglo in November declared its stake sale to
Mitsubishi, Codelco says the London-listed miner acted in "bad
faith."
But experts say the concept of "good faith" is nebulous --
and could even work against Codelco. "Good faith is a general
concept," said Gaspar of Universidad Diego Portales. "It could
just be the correct application of the contract."
Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez said a legal battle could take
up to four years to resolve.
EXTRAJUDICIAL AGREEMENT
Anglo has said it is keen to avoid a potentially lengthy
and costly legal battle and has said it is open to talking.
While Codelco announced on Monday it had filed a lawsuit
against Anglo, some say there is a possibility that once
tempers cool it could drop its suit and the two mining giants
could hash out on an extrajudicial agreement.
Codelco still has the option to buy 24.5 percent of the
coveted properties, and Anglo has highlighted that stake
remains available.
"There's 24.5 percent left still. We haven't done anything
with that part yet," Anglo's Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll
told newspaper Diario Financiero's Friday edition.
[ID:nN1E7AA0QI]
Codelco's $6.75 billion bridging loan from Japan's Mitsui &
Co, meant to allow the state firm to exercise its Anglo option,
gives it the right, but not the obligation, to pay off part of
the loan extended by Mitsui via the sale of an indirect stake
of half the shares in Anglo Sur acquired. [ID:nN1E79B0IU]
If, as Codelco had originally intended, it exercised its 49
percent option, and then sold half of the assets to Mitsui, it
would be left with 24.5 percent -- exactly what Anglo has said
remains available to the state miner.
It remains unclear if Codelco could both exercise its
option for 24.5 percent of the stake and go through with the
lawsuit lodged against the global miner.
ANGLO DIGS IN AND SELLS REMAINING STAKE
It also remains to be seen if Anglo American ultimately
opts to sell the remaining 24.5 percent stake it says Codelco
is still eligible to buy -- which it has said it has the right
to do.
"We are free to sell any percentage of our shares in AAS at
any time. We evaluated and continue to evaluate various
alternatives," Anglo's Carroll has said.
