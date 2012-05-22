SANTIAGO, May 22 Anglo American and Chilean copper giant Codelco have agreed to go back to the negotiating table in a push to end a damaging and increasingly acrimonious dispute over the global miner's operations in the country's central-south region.

Following is a table of Codelco's output per division, as well as that of Anglo American Sur (in '000 tonnes).

-----------------------------------------

CODELCO 2011 2010

-----------------------------------------

CHUQUICAMATA 443 528

RADOMIRO TOMIC 470 375

SALVADOR 69 76

ANDINA 234 188

EL TENIENTE 400 404

EL ABRA (*) 61 71

GABY 118 117 ---------------------------------------------

TOTAL (Ex El Abra) 1,735 1,689 (* Production representative of Codelco's 49 percent stake in El Abra)

-----------------------------------------

ANGLO AMERICAN SUR (total output)

-----------------------------------------

LOS BRONCES 221.7 221

EL SOLDADO 46.9 40

CHAGRES SMELTER 138 137.9

-----------------------------------------

TOTAL (Ex Chagres) 268.7 261.8

Note: Information compiled from data of Chile's copper commission Cochilco, Codelco and Anglo American. (Editing by James Dalgleish)