HONG KONG, Nov 20 Chile's Codelco,
the world's top copper producer, has raised the premium for 2014
term shipments to China by 41 percent to a nine-year high, four
trading sources said, reflecting strong Chinese demand.
The proposal to clients in private meetings in Shanghai on
Wednesday to increase the premium by $40 to $138 per tonne --
the highest since 2005 -- offers potential support for copper
prices which have fallen about 4 percent this month.
Codelco Chief Executive Thomas Keller told Reuters he
expected term negotiations with the company's biggest customer
and the world's biggest copper consumer to wrap up fairly
quickly.
The offered premiums reflected spot market conditions, where
premiums have risen sharply since last year, Keller said in
Shanghai after the firm announced the premium to clients. He
declined to give details of the offer.
Chinese traders and end-users said the offer was likely to
be accepted.
The offered premium is in line with the $135-$145 range
expected by buyers, and is still lower than spot premiums of
$190-$200 per tonne for bonded stocks in Shanghai or shipments
due to arrive China soon.
Most buyers in China paid a term premium of $98 per tonne
over the cash London Metal Exchange copper price in
2013, with smaller firms paying above the mark but less than
$105 to Codelco. The premium includes insurance and freight.
Codelco was widely expected to raise the 2014 term premium
after a $27 per tonne increase for buyers in Europe. Chinese
buyers had also agreed to higher premiums from Japanese
suppliers due to rosy forecasts of economic growth in China and
consumption of refined copper.
"$138 is about right. We had expected $135," a trader at a
large Chinese buyer and importer of refined copper said.
Traders and end-users were keen to increase bookings of 2014
shipments as they were growing more confident on the economic
outlook and demand for the metal as a financing tool remained
strong, trading sources said.
The buyers wanted to hold more metal next year after a rise
in domestic demand in the second quarter of this year led to a
run-down in stocks at bonded warehouses.
Stocks fell from a record of about 1 million tonnes in the
first quarter to about 400,000 tonnes at present, pushing spot
premiums to four-year highs.
Copper importers also found it easier to obtain letters of
credit for banks in August, boosting demand for metal used as a
collateral for short-term loans.
But some global suppliers had told Chinese buyers that they
wanted to cut term shipments to China in 2014 because they
expected demand from Europe to grow faster than 2013, a manager
at another large Chinese end-user and importer said.
"Chinese importers don't have much choice but to accept high
premiums from Codelco," he said.
