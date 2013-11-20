* Offer up 41 percent from $98 per tonne in 2013

* Codelco CEO says offer reflects spot market conditions

* Seen acceptable by Chinese buyers (Adds quotes, details)

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Nov 20 Chile's Codelco, the world's top copper producer, has raised the premium for 2014 term shipments to China by 41 percent to a nine-year high, four trading sources said, reflecting strong Chinese demand.

The proposal to clients in private meetings in Shanghai on Wednesday to increase the premium by $40 to $138 per tonne -- the highest since 2005 -- offers potential support for copper prices which have fallen about 4 percent this month.

Codelco Chief Executive Thomas Keller told Reuters he expected term negotiations with the company's biggest customer and the world's biggest copper consumer to wrap up fairly quickly.

The offered premiums reflected spot market conditions, where premiums have risen sharply since last year, Keller said in Shanghai after the firm announced the premium to clients. He declined to give details of the offer.

Chinese traders and end-users said the offer was likely to be accepted.

The offered premium is in line with the $135-$145 range expected by buyers, and is still lower than spot premiums of $190-$200 per tonne for bonded stocks in Shanghai or shipments due to arrive China soon.

Most buyers in China paid a term premium of $98 per tonne over the cash London Metal Exchange copper price in 2013, with smaller firms paying above the mark but less than $105 to Codelco. The premium includes insurance and freight.

Codelco was widely expected to raise the 2014 term premium after a $27 per tonne increase for buyers in Europe. Chinese buyers had also agreed to higher premiums from Japanese suppliers due to rosy forecasts of economic growth in China and consumption of refined copper.

"$138 is about right. We had expected $135," a trader at a large Chinese buyer and importer of refined copper said.

Traders and end-users were keen to increase bookings of 2014 shipments as they were growing more confident on the economic outlook and demand for the metal as a financing tool remained strong, trading sources said.

The buyers wanted to hold more metal next year after a rise in domestic demand in the second quarter of this year led to a run-down in stocks at bonded warehouses.

Stocks fell from a record of about 1 million tonnes in the first quarter to about 400,000 tonnes at present, pushing spot premiums to four-year highs.

Copper importers also found it easier to obtain letters of credit for banks in August, boosting demand for metal used as a collateral for short-term loans.

But some global suppliers had told Chinese buyers that they wanted to cut term shipments to China in 2014 because they expected demand from Europe to grow faster than 2013, a manager at another large Chinese end-user and importer said.

"Chinese importers don't have much choice but to accept high premiums from Codelco," he said.

(Additional reporting by Fayen Wong in SHANGHAI; Editing by Richard Pullin)