By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Nov 14 Chile's Codelco , the world's top copper producer, offered a 4.3 percent cut in physical copper premiums to its Chinese buyers for 2012, the first decline since 2009, trading sources said on Monday.

The offer of a $110 premium per tonne over cash London Metal Exchange copper prices is in line with expectations and lower than the $115 Chinese buyers have paid this year. The 2011 premium rose 35 percent from the previous year.

Codelco's cut to its top customer is smaller than a 9 percent cut it offered to European buyers for 2012, as China's demand is expected to stay strong next year, traders said.

"China's copper demand should be better than Europe and the United States next year," Yang Changhua, senior analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike said.

He said the global market is not expecting a significant rise in supply next year, which could discourage Codelco from giving China a deeper cut.

Codelco officials kicked off week-long yearly premium talks with buyers in China -- the world's top consumer of copper -- on Monday in Shanghai.

The global market for refined copper is seen in a 250,000 tonnes production deficit in 2012, the International Copper Study Group has predicted.

"The offer should be acceptable to Chinese buyers," a Shanghai-based trader whose firm buys copper from Codelco said.

Traders said the offer was lower than premiums of $120-$130 buyers paid for bonded copper in Shanghai currently, making Codelco's premium reasonable.

Premium offers for bonded stocks, arrived in Shanghai but not yet assessed for China's 17 percent value-added tax, fell to $130-$150 a tonne late last week, compared with $140-$170 in late October due to increased supply.

The stocks were estimated at about 300,000-330,000 tonnes, compared to 150,000-200,000 tonnes in late October.

But Antaike analyst Yang warned that Codelco's reduction may not be deep enough to boost buying by end users, who could cut their yearly bookings amid a slowdown in consumption growth.

He added that end-users were the ones who actually absorbed the premium while merchants and investors sold the metal for profits.

China's consumption of refined copper is expected to grow 6.4 percent in 2012, a slowdown from this year's 8.5 percent growth rate, Yang said earlier this month.

China's October arrivals of anode, refined copper, alloy and semi-finished products increased 0.8 percent on the month and 40.2 percent on the year to 383,507 tonnes, a 17-month high and the arrivals may rise further in November. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)