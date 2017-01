SANTIAGO, Sept 6 Chile's state-owned copper miner Codelco will likely see cash costs average $1.30 per pound of copper in 2016, chief executive Nelson Pizarro said at a mining conference on Tuesday.

Pizarro added that Codelco is aiming to bring cash costs down by an additional $0.30 per pound of copper within the next five years. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Fabian Cambero)