SANTIAGO May 25 Chile's state-run Codelco, one
of the world's biggest copper producers, is readying a domestic
bond issue that will allow it to refinance its debt and fund
investments, a local ratings agency said on Thursday.
Codelco was in the process of registering a new debt issue
worth some $1.6 billion, denominated in Chilean
inflation-adjusted currency unit UF, said Feller Rate in a
statement, adding that it was rating the bonds 'AAA'.
The company, which returns its profits to the state and is
funded by a mix of government refinancing and debt, needs to
invest billions of dollars in an ambitious program to expand its
tapped-out mines.
Codelco confirmed that it was registering the new bonds, but
added that an issue was not necessarily imminent.
