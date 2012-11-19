UPDATE 1-Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine cut off by rains -First Quantum
* Processing is ongoing -First Quantum (Adds more company comment, details, price forecast)
TOKYO Nov 19 Chile's Codelco has offered its Japanese copper customers a 2013 term premium of $85 a tonne, down 9 percent from its 2012 premium of $93, reflecting a slowdown in demand in Japan and the global economy, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The premium will likely be applied to South Korean customers as well, a source said.
The $85 a tonne premium is the same as that of Japan's Pan Pacific's for its Chinese customers for 2013 term deals.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seekin