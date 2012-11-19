TOKYO Nov 19 Chile's Codelco has offered its Japanese copper customers a 2013 term premium of $85 a tonne, down 9 percent from its 2012 premium of $93, reflecting a slowdown in demand in Japan and the global economy, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The premium will likely be applied to South Korean customers as well, a source said.

The $85 a tonne premium is the same as that of Japan's Pan Pacific's for its Chinese customers for 2013 term deals.