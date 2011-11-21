(Adds details)

TOKYO, Nov 21 Chile's Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, offered a 5.1 percent cut in physical copper premiums to its Japanese buyers for 2012, trading sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company offered a $93 premium per tonne over cash London Metal Exchange copper prices, down from a $98 premium Japanese buyers paid this year, sources said.

The offer was slightly lower than an estimated $95-$98 range reflecting an expected slowdown in demand following flooding in Thailand, a major production site for Japanese automakers and electronics makers, traders said.

Codelco this month offered a $110 premium to its Chinese buyers, its top customers, down 4.3 percent from this year's $115. That was smaller than a 9 percent cut it offered to European buyers for 2012 as China's demand is expected to stay strong next year, traders said.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; editing by Jason Neely)