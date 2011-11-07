* Codelco's U.S. term copper premiums seen steady in 2012

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Nov 7 Reuters) - Benchmark copper premiums in the United States are expected to be flat to slightly lower for next year's supply contracts, according to market participants ahead of a major industry gathering this week.

Mating season for 2012 contracts will start in earnest at this week's American Copper Council fall meeting, when the world's largest copper producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], traditionally offers U.S. customers contract terms for the year ahead.

Codelco's offer should guide negotiations between producers, traders and consumers congregating in Key Biscayne, Florida, this week.

"I've done some deals already and proposed some others, but for the most part everyone is waiting for everything to be tossed out at ACC and see where everyone is landing," said one large supplier.

This year, Codelco has shipped copper to the United States on a CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) basis to Panama City at a premium of 2 to 2.5 cents per pound.

Inland freight rates and customs charges typically account for between 2 to 4 cents in additional costs, taking delivered premiums for truckload-sized business to between 4 and 6 cents per pound.

With no sign of much better demand, Codelco probably will not raise its upcharge. Most market participants polled by Reuters expected it to stay level or to fall slightly.

"Overall, premiums are going to be unchanged ... very similar to the 2011," one East Coast trader said.

Some see the benchmark falling slightly.

"I think that the premiums are going to be about the same as last year ... maybe a touch softer," said a Midwest physical dealer.

But freight costs, which soared this year due to a lack of trucks and drivers, should prevent premiums from falling too far, market sources said.

"U.S. consumers will probably say business is off quite a bit and premiums should go down, but on the flip-side of that, freight costs have gone up dramatically over the course of 2011," said the first trader.

"Four to five cents (delivered) sounds right, but for some points in the Midwest and the Northeast, you're in the 5 to 6 cent range," he said.

Consumers still working off excess metal booked on contract this year may have the upper hand in 2012, market participants said.

One consumer was particularly downbeat about prospects for next year.

"Our forecast has built in a slowdown in 2012, but obviously nobody knows what's going on with the volatility we are seeing in the markets. As a result, we are seeing copper demand down next year, but it's very hard to tell because everybody is in a state of flux," he said.

End users may opt for a more cautious approach to term contract business in 2012, as they are still smarting from financial turmoil and fears of economic slowdown or potential recession.

"What happened last year was that everybody thought there was going to be a shortage that never came about, and everybody went out and bought too much to the point where they didn't buy anything ... almost nothing this year," said a third physical trader.

"I would expect this year consumers are not going to lock in as much material on a year-long contract."

As a result, spot business could pick up as consumers buy hand-to-mouth to avoid getting caught long on inventory if economic conditions deteriorate.

Continued high prices, which have bounced back from several hefty sell-offs in recent months, have also started to hurt demand, with some consumers looking at using aluminum, which can be less effective as a conductor but is a quarter of the cost of copper, for some applications.

"The market had substantial price erosion from $4.60 to below $3. They are looking at less business out there and they have to make the premiums attractive for the buyers to buy," said the Midwest trader.

Demand remains muted even as some sectors show signs of improvement.

The U.S. auto industry, which uses copper wiring, has has boosted demand for copper this year. But building and construction, which account for the largest proportion of copper usage, are still dogged by a flood of inventory and rising home foreclosures.

Last month, trading sources said Codelco offered yearly premiums of $90 a tonne over the cash London Metal Exchange (LME) copper prices MCU0 to European buyers in 2012, a 9 percent cut from this year, as the spectre of recession looms over the region's economy. [ID:nL5E7L51DU]

"I think Codelco and others lowered their premiums strictly because business was softer," said the Midwest dealer. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)