SANTIAGO Nov 27 Output at world No.1 copper
producer Codelco rose slightly in the nine months to
end-September, despite a sliding copper price, but its chief
executive said it could make production cuts if the price falls
much more.
The Chilean state-run miner produced 1.26 million tonnes of
copper in January to September, a 2.3 percent rise from a year
ago, it said on Friday.
However, pre-tax profit fell by nearly half compared to last
year, to $1.2 billion, slammed by a fall in the price of the
base metal, used in wiring and construction.
Cooling demand in key buyer China has driven the copper
price to six-year lows with little prospect of a quick
recovery, leading many miners to announce the suspension of
work.
Codelco, which gives all its profits back to the
state, has said it does not yet plan major production cuts,
which has weighed further on the copper price.
But Chief Executive Nelson Pizarro said at a conference
following release of the results that it has been evaluating
"worst-case scenarios."
"If copper prices fall significantly production could be
cut," he said, adding that he expected Codelco's 2016 annual
output to be roughly similar to this year's and for the copper
price to range between $2.05 and $2.50 a pound. It is currently
trading at around $2.07.
Still, Pizarro said copper prices could fall further,
beneath $2.00 per pound.
Cash costs of production in the nine month period were $1.38
per pound, down 10 percent from a year ago. Lower energy and
fuel prices and a weaker Chilean peso have helped the company
cut costs.
"There is room for further cuts," Pizarro said. Cash costs
would be lower in 2016 compared to this year, he added.
The company is seeking to implement an ambitious $22 billion
multi-year investment plan to open new projects, like Ministro
Hales, and revamp older ones, such as Chuquicamata, where output
is declining.
