SANTIAGO Nov 28 Copper output at world No. 1
copper producer Codelco rose 4 percent year-on-year in the nine
months to end-September, boosted by new mine Ministro Hales, but
a continued slide in the price of the base metal ate into
profits.
The Chilean state-run miner produced 1.23 million tonnes of
copper in January to September, a 4 percent rise from a year
ago, it said on Friday.
However, pre-tax profit fell 14 percent to $2.3 bln, which
Codelco said was largely due to a slide in the price of copper
, down around 14 percent year-to-date.
Codelco is battling falling ore grades at its
decades-old flagship mines, and is seeking to implement an
ambitious $27 billion multi-year investment plan to open new
projects and revamp older ones.
Ministro Hales, which has been in its ramp-up period in
2014, is emblematic in many ways both of Codelco's hopes and its
challenges.
The mine produced 109,000 tonnes of copper in the January to
September period, the chief contribution to Codelco's rise in
production.
But it has been dogged with problems at its key roaster,
which is designed to reduce levels of arsenic in the ore to make
copper concentrate saleable for the global market.
That led Codelco to cancel some sales to China earlier this
year.
The roaster is currently undergoing repair work and will
restart around Dec 4, said chief executive Nelson Pizarro at a
conference following the results.
Pizarro forecast that copper prices will average around
$3.00 per pound in 2015. The price has averaged $3.13 per pound
in 2014, according to figures from state copper commission
Cochilco.
