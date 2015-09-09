(Adds mine output, context, debt issue)
SANTIAGO, Sept 9 World No. 1 copper producer
Codelco was hit on Wednesday by a new round of strikes by
contract workers, forcing it to temporarily halt the
concentrator at its massive Chuquicamata mine for security
reasons after workers tried to take over the unit.
The strike is a fresh blow for the Chilean-state owned
miner, which has struggled this year with labor disputes,
engineering issues and bad weather on top of a six-year low in
the copper price.
Codelco said contract workers were striking at its
Chuquicamata, Gabriela Mistral, Salvador, Andina and El Teniente
mines, but did not specify what the impact on production was.
Chuquicamata produced 340,400 tonnes of copper last year,
according to figures from state copper commission Cochilco, out
of Codelco's total 1.67 million. The concentrator is used to
process ore.
A recent three-week strike by contractor workers across
Codelco's operations forced the company to halt operations
temporarily at Salvador and Ministro Hales, hitting copper
production by a total of 17,000 tonnes.
That protest had appeared to be over after the workers and
employers had agreed to initiate discussions, but talks broke
down this week.
The news comes at a difficult time for the company. A slump
in copper prices and financing crunch are making it almost
impossible for Codelco to carry out its planned $25 billion
five-year investment plan.
Chief Executive Nelson Pizarro said on Sunday that job cuts
were taking place already at management level in Codelco,
according to local newspaper La Tercera.
With only $4 billion pledged to it by the center-left
government, Codelco must look for other ways of financing. On
Monday IFR reported that Codelco was looking to issue a U.S.
dollar benchmark 10-year bond.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Anthony Esposito; Writing by
Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Nick Zieminski)