SANTIAGO Aug 30 Workers at Chilean state-owned
miner Codelco's smallest copper mine began voting on Tuesday
whether to accept a wage offer or go on strike, a potential
headache for the company as it finds itself in a delicate
financial position.
Union leaders at the Salvador mine in Chile's arid north say
they are opposed to the wage offer and complain that much-needed
investments are being crimped because Codelco is legally
required to funnel part of its revenues to the armed forces.
"Workers have to ask their conscience and evaluate whether
or not they accept this proposal, but in our opinion we view
this proposal negatively," Waldo Ponce, the spokesman for union
2 at Salvador, told Reuters.
The wage proposal includes a $3,730 per worker bonus but
offers no wage increase. The results of the vote are expected by
Thursday.
Nelson Pizarro, the outspoken chief executive of world no. 1
copper miner Codelco, has said that the company was in an
"extremely fragile" position and argued that "there is no money,
not one damn peso" to pay for an ambitious multi-billion dollar
investment plan.
As Codelco has been forced to slash spending in the wake of
a steep fall in the price of copper, a heated debate has stirred
to abolish the law inherited from General Augusto Pinochet's
dictatorship that forces Codelco to hand over the equivalent of
10 percent of its sales to finance the military.
"Codelco finds itself in this situation now not because of
the workers, or high salaries or bonuses as some say, rather it
is due to bad management and the lack of investment due to the
Reserved Copper law," union president Patricio Elgueta told
local radio Cooperativa.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Bernard Orr)