SANTIAGO Dec 16 Workers at Chilean state-owned
Codelco's Chuquicamata copper mine accepted on Friday a wage
deal presented to them by the company during early contract
negotiations, union leader Jaime Graz told Reuters.
The wage talks at Chuquicamata, one of Codelco's largest
operations, are seen as a bellwether for the industry and as a
precursor of contract discussions due at the nation's other
copper mines in coming months, including at BHP Billiton's
Escondida, the world's largest.
