SANTIAGO Feb 5 World No. 1 copper producer
Codelco and workers at its Ministro Hales mine have struck a
deal on collective contracts, including wage increases and
benefits, that will last nearly four years, the Chilean
state-owned company said on Thursday.
Securing the deal with 349 of Ministro Hales' workers is a
weight off Codelco's shoulders as collective contract
negotiations can sometimes sour and lead to costly labor
strikes.
The contracts will provide wage increases of 1.85 percent,
one-time bonuses of almost 10 million pesos ($16,009) per
worker, and loans for an unspecified amount.
Ministro Hales, which was in its ramp-up phase in 2014 and
produced 109,000 tonnes of copper in January to September, is
emblematic in many ways both of Codelco's hopes and its
challenges.
It has been crucial to boosting Codelco's production but was
dogged last year with problems at the mine's key roaster, which
is designed to reduce levels of arsenic in the ore to make
copper ready for use in traditional smelters.
($1 = 624.6500 pesos)
