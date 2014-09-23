(Repeats to send to additional clients)

By Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, Sept 23 Spanish gambling company Codere said its founding family would give bondholders a controlling stake in the company in a debt refinancing deal.

The bingo hall and casino owner has spent months negotiating a refinancing after it was obliged to seek protection from creditors following its failure to meet interest payments on 760 million euros ($977.3 million) and $300 million in bonds.

In a statement to the Spanish stock exchange regulator, Codere said it had struck a deal under which current bondholders would take 98 percent of its capital initially and then later sell back as much as 19.58 percent to the founding Martinez Sampedro family.

The deal is backed by 80.2 percent of its euro-denominated bondholders, 88.9 percent of its dollar-denominated bondholders and the family, Codere said.

The complex deal also envisages additional bond issues of 675 million euros in exchange for 475 million euros of existing bonds and a capital raising of 200 million euros.

Once the debt restructuring process is over, the company will be delisted, Codere said.

The deal will take nine to 11 months to implement and will have to be approved by a British court under a "scheme of arrangement" that imposes refinancing on all creditors, the company said.

Codere's shares closed down 12 percent at 0.64 euros after being suspended at about 1526 GMT, shortly before the closure of Spain's stock exchange.

The price of the stock has been volatile over the last few days due to speculation over whether the company would soon refinance its debt. (1 US dollar = 0.7777 euro) (Writing By Sarah Morris; editing by Jane Baird)