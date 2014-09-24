UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, Sept 24 A share trading suspension in Spanish gambling company Codere will be lifted at 1030 GMT, the market regulator said on Wednesday.
Trading in Codere shares were suspended on Tuesday ahead of an announcement by its founding family that they would give bondholders a controlling stake in the company in a debt refinancing deal.
(Reporting by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources