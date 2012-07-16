July 16 Biofuels and biochemicals maker Codexis
Inc said it was in talks with Royal Dutch Shell
that would allow Codexis to sell its biofuels enzymes
to other companies outside Brazil.
Codexis currently has a partnership with Shell that expires
in October and provided about half Codexis' 2011 revenues of
$123.9 million.
Codexis and Shell have been collaborating on developing
cellosic ethanol through Shell's Raizan joint venture with Cosan
in Brazil. Raizan owns about 16 percent of Codexis.
Codexis shares rose more than 11 percent in post-market
trading to $4.31 per share.
