BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 co don AG : * Says increases H1 revenue by 17 percent to EUR 2.1 million * Says six-month results reflect positive EBITDA of EUR 4,000 (prior year: EUR
-551,000) before strategic investments * Says six-month EBIT of -104,000 euros (comparable period in prior year
-634,000 euros) * Source text-bit.ly/1p6Z6PL * Further company coverage
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: