July 3 Gold and silver producer Coeur d'Alene
Mines Corp is withdrawing a proposed offering of senior
notes because of weak debt markets, the company said on Tuesday.
Coeur's stock opened up 40 cents at $17.75 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
"Weak overall conditions in the debt markets led us to
conclude that the proposed offering of senior notes would not be
in the best interest of shareholders under the terms currently
available," President and Chief Executive Mitchell Krebs said in
a statement.
"We had hoped to opportunistically access the debt markets
to augment our already strong balance sheet, but we will only
do so in a disciplined manner," he said.
Idaho-based Coeur operates mines in Bolivia, Mexico, Alaska
and Nevada.
(Reporting By Steve James; editing by John Wallace)